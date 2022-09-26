Home Cities Delhi

Minor sodomised in N-E Delhi, DCW seeks report

The DCW said it received a complaint from a woman who said her son was sexually assaulted by people who even inserted a rod in his private parts. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 10-year-old boy was physically assaulted and sodomised allegedly by his three friends in northeast Delhi’s New Seelampur area, the police said on Sunday. Two of the accused have been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and efforts are on to apprehend the third child, police said. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also issued a notice to the police in this connection and demanded strict action against the accused. 

The DCW said it received a complaint from a woman who said her son was sexually assaulted by people who even inserted a rod in his private parts. The police said the probe so far has not revealed that a rod was inserted in the private parts of the victim but a medical examination will ascertain it.  

The victim and the accused are neighbours and belong to the same age group. They hail from the same community, police said, adding that the incident took place on September 18. The police received information from LNJP Hospital on September 22 that a 10-year-old boy has been admitted after being physically assaulted, officials said. 

Immediately, a police team reached the hospital and met the child’s parents who, however, refused to give statement.  The child was under medical observation, police said. Although the investigation officer regularly contacted the family, the latter refused to give a statement till Saturday. The police then arranged a a counsellor for the child and his mother. On extensive counselling, the victim’s mother disclosed that on September 18, her son was physically assaulted and sodomized by his three friends, the officer said.

A case was registered under section 377 (Unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of IPC  and Protection Of Children Sexual Offences Act. The victim is still under medical observation, the police said.

