Home Cities Delhi

23 IITs come together to show R&D prowess at event in Delhi 

Twenty-three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will come together for mega research and development fair to be held from October 14-15 here, officials said on Monday. 

Published: 27th September 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twenty-three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will come together for mega research and development fair to be held from October 14-15 here, officials said on Monday. 

Called “IInvenTiv”, the event is aimed at creating holistic awareness around research and innovation work being done in the institution and seeking collaborative avenues among state universities and institutes, industry and the IITs for better development and reach of the innovations at the grassroots.

The fair is being organised in commemoration of the 75th year of India’s Independence in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. 

Among the themes identified for the fair are--Defence and aerospace, Healthcare (including devices and digital health), Environment and Sustainability, Clean Energy and Renewables (including Hydrogen and EV), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) Blockchain technologies (including quantum computing), Smart Cities and Infrastructure (including smart mobility), Communication Technologies (including education and 5G) .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Research and Development fair IInvenTiv Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp