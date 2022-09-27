23 IITs come together to show R&D prowess at event in Delhi 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twenty-three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will come together for mega research and development fair to be held from October 14-15 here, officials said on Monday.

Called “IInvenTiv”, the event is aimed at creating holistic awareness around research and innovation work being done in the institution and seeking collaborative avenues among state universities and institutes, industry and the IITs for better development and reach of the innovations at the grassroots.

The fair is being organised in commemoration of the 75th year of India’s Independence in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

Among the themes identified for the fair are--Defence and aerospace, Healthcare (including devices and digital health), Environment and Sustainability, Clean Energy and Renewables (including Hydrogen and EV), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) Blockchain technologies (including quantum computing), Smart Cities and Infrastructure (including smart mobility), Communication Technologies (including education and 5G) .

