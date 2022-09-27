Delhi city reports 129 Dengue cases in just four days: MCD

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In just four days, the national capital has recorded 129 Dengue cases, according to the latest tally of vector borne-infections. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data stated that last week, the city’s cumulative Dengue infection reached 525, adding 129 cases in four days. No deaths have been reported so far this year due to the disease, it added.

According to the previous tally, 101 cases were recorded between September 11 and 17 in the national capital and rose the infection tally to 396. However, the MCD only provided the data for four days instead of seven in its weekly tally. When asked about the same, the authorities gave no satisfactory reason.

The latest addition to the tally is around 29 per cent higher than previous week’s. Experts said that the number could have jumped up by 60 per cent if data for the whole week was provided.

Meanwhile, this would be the second consecutive week when the city recorded more than 100 Dengue cases. Besides, the infection tally this year so far has been highest since 2017 when the city recorded 1,807 cases in the same duration

The vector-borne Dengue has been recording a steady rise in the last four weeks. Fifty-five cases were recorded between September 4 and 10 while 39 cases were logged between August 28 and September 3, civic body’s data showed.

Meanwhile, the monthly rise in Dengue cases has been over 120 per cent. The city logged 178 cases through August 13, which rose to 295 by September 10 and climbed to 396 by last week, according to the report MCD shared. Meanwhile, the MCD said that it launched a massive mosquito breeding drive at more than 1,000 sites in its area.

During the drive, a total of 1,027 construction sites were checked of which 257 sites violated the norms. The MCD’s Public Health Department took action against owners or contractors of the sites by issuing 135 legal notices and 97 challans. Apart from this, prosecution was also launched against authorities linked to 69 sites. Action against owners, contractors of the sites was taken under DMC (Malaria & VBD)/Bye-laws 1975, it said.

Prominent construction sites where mosquito breeding was found were construction site of ITPO, Pragati Madan, Sports Authority of India, SAARC University, Maidangarhi DMRC,Dakhinpuri, DDA housing complex, Sector 19 Dwarka, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, it added.

The monthly rise in Dengue cases has been over 120 per cent. The city logged 178 cases through August 13, which rose to 295 by September 10 and climbed to 396 by last week, according to the report MCD shared. Dengue has been recording a steady rise in the last four weeks. Fifty-five cases were recorded between September 4 and 10 while 39 cases were logged between August 28 and September 3.

