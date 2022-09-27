Home Cities Delhi

Muncipal Corporation of Delhi to start free anti-rabies jab drive in city

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will organise a free anti-rabies vaccination camp for pet and stray dogs on the occasion of World Rabies Day on September 28.

Published: 27th September 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 07:57 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will organise a free anti-rabies vaccination camp for pet and stray dogs on the occasion of World Rabies Day on September 28. The campaign will be conducted by the veterinary department of the corporation in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry department of the government at five locations in the city, the civic body said.

“The free vaccination camps will be set up at 5 centers namely Pocket A-3 Mayur Vihar, Community Centre Malviya Nagar, Veterinary Hospital Nangli, Sector-17 Dwarka and DC Chowk Sector -9/13 Rohini,” the MCD said.

The MCD appealed to dog owners to get their pets vaccinated and urged NGOs and animal-lovers to help out stray dogs in need. The inoculation drive has come amid a rise in cases of ferocious encounters between pet dogs and residents in Delhi NCR.

Recently, the civic body also urged the citizens to get their pet dogs registered under section 399 of Delhi Municipal Act 1957. The section makes it mandatory to register all pet dogs with the civic body. The section also gives MCD the authority to detain a pet dog found in a public place if it is not registered with the corporation. There is also a provision of fining the pet owner and prosecution if a violation in pet registration is found.

