Upgrade Green War Room to curb air pollution in Delhi: Gopal Rai 

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to upgrade the ‘Green War Room’ and ‘Green’ application created by the AAP government to monitor air pollution levels ahead of the winter season.

Rai held a review meeting on the preparedness of the plan with DPCC and other concerned departments.

The pollution-control panel has been directed to constitute teams to work on various sources of pollution as well as it’s management strategies mainly dust, industrial fumes, real-time source apportionment portal, installation of smog towers, upgrading of war room and Delhi green app, among others, said Rai.

Delhi goes through a major public health emergency every winter with increase in stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana traveling to the city co-inciding with Diwali and bursting of firecrackers, despite a blanket ban on sale and use of crackers, majorly contributing to a spike in air pollution.

“The minister directed officers to work on the Real Time Apportionment Centre and the assessment report of the smog tower on priority. Instructions have also been given to take all necessary steps to upgrade the Green War Room and Green App,” said a senior official.

He directed them to ensure that all construction and demolition projects larger than 500 square metres are registered on the construction and demolition portal and that a special drive be launched to accomplish this, officials said.

The portal was launched in October last year in a bid to control dust pollution in the capital. The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis. DPCC officers have also been directed to take strict action against polluting industries.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the 24-metre smog tower as a pilot project in August last year which can purify air in a one-km radius around the structure at a rate of around 1,000 cubic metres per second.

