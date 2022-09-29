Fine Feasting

Anjani Chadha By

The nip in the air suggests that it is that time of the year again when the city will come alive in festive fervour. The vibe shift in the city is evident—melas decked with vibrant lights will host Ramlilas; Durga Puja pandals packed with enthusiasts dressed to the nines will gorge on delicacies; and Navratri utsavs go-to spots will see people flocking to enjoy Garba and Dandiya nights.

However, as much as these nine days are about celebrating, it is also a time when devotees turn to Sattvic food—a diet that is light, healthy, and based on Ayurvedic principles—and fasting, which is believed to help seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. There are, however, many scientific reasons that back this pure-food regimen.

“The month of October and November [monsoon] usually take a toll on immunity levels and Sattvic food eases the digestive system, helping the body rejuvenate, and getting itself ready for the next extreme season [winter],” shares Anurudh Khanna, multi-property executive chef at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa.

Navratri dishes—mostly low on spices—are usually considered bland but they need not be. Chefs from Delhi-NCR share their recommendations to amp up the flavour quotient of authentic dishes while keeping their nutritional value intact.

Experiment with ingredients

Conventionally, a Navratri meal includes Kuttu Puri, Sabudana (sago) Khichdi, Samak Rice (barnyard millet), Aloo Jeera, Sweet Potato Kheer, fruits as well as many milk-based products. The idea is to consume vegetarian food that can help promote gut health, detoxify the body, and help foster positive mental well-being. Chef Rajesh Kumar, The Claridges, Tees January Road Area, suggests adding a novel touch to this diet, “The simplest way is to choose what people eat on a daily basis and find alternatives for it or choose an ingredient and build the dish around it”. Following this principle, Dwarka-based Shelly Tripathi (@elaach.official on Instagram) has introduced dishes such as Ragi Pudding, Cranberry Sama Pulao, Apple Rabri, Jowar Banana Chilla, Kaccha Kela Bhalla in the Navratri thali menu she’s created. “The idea is to make food lighter on the guts and stomach. One must use healthier ingredients, regional-based cooking technique; usage of baking and grilling is also an advantage,” she shares.

Exploring health benefits

During Navratri, one needs to eat light. For this, it is important to get the ingredients right—plant-based, ripened, seasonal harvest—while also ensuring that the food is consumed in moderation. Unlike popular belief, a Sattvic menu has an array of options to choose from and ample scope to experiment with as well. Greater Kailash-based home chef Shivani Sahni (@shivisggourmetkitchen on Instagram) has introduced unconventional dishes such as Banoffee Pie made using “vrat wale biscuits”, and a Navratri-friendly phirni. “The idea is to suit people’s tastes because not everyone likes to have the dishes available.”

For beverages, one can choose ragi and coconut milk-based drinks, coconut water in homemade ice cream, buttermilk, and Jowar Soup. “The idea is to create and fuse [ingredients together],” mentions Tripathi, who also suggests patrons “use less oil. Bake non-gluten flours, bring in different cooking methods, and add fruits and plants while baking fritters made of shakarkandi [sweet potato], beetroot, or kamal kakdi [lotus stem]”. These experiments can also put some zing into your meals as long as one does not forget the underlying principle—Sattvic food is simple and it is best not to overdo it.

DELIGHTS TO DEVOUR

Here are a few hotels and home chefs in Delhi-NCR, offering Navratri Thalis

The Westin Gurgaon

Price: Rs.1,150 plus taxes

Availability: Till October 4; For bookings, call 7290013905

The Claridges, Motilal Nehru Marg Area

Price: Rs.1695 plus taxes (Bento box at Pickwick); Rs 1995 plus taxes (at Dhaba)

Availability: Till October 5; For bookings call, 8826711551 or 8800922117 respectively

Homechef: Shelly Tripathi

Price: starting from Rs 550

Availability: Starting September 30; To order call on +91 98218 80505

Homechef: Shivani Sahani

Price: Starting from Rs 450

Availability: Till october 2; To order, call on 9810254001

AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi

Price: Rs 2200 and taxes

Availability: Till October 5; For bookings, call 8588804222

Amaltas—Indian Tapas & Bar, GK2

Price: Rs 500 plus taxes

Availability: For bookings, call 8595324189

