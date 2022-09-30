Home Cities Delhi

17-year-old student stabbed to death by schoolmate in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar; 5 held

Police said both the deceased and the juvenile who stabbed him studied in different sections of class 10.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old student was stabbed to death by his schoolmate in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The juvenile had purchased the weapon of offence -- a button-actuated knife -- online, they said.

On Thursday, police got a PCR call regarding the incident in Adarsh Nagar, police said.

The teenager, a resident of Burari, had received multiple stab injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, she said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the boy had an altercation with some students in his school, police said.

After scanning footage of the CCTV cameras, seven juveniles, some of whom were outsiders, have been apprehended in Lal Bagh, Azadpur, they said.

According to the police, they killed him to take revenge.

Police said both the deceased and the juvenile who stabbed him studied in different sections of class 10.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in Adarsh Nagar police station, they said.

The knife has also been recovered, they said, adding further investigation is underway, police said.

A late evening update from ANI says that five juveniles involved in the incident were apprehended from the Lal Bagh area and the weapon used in the crime, a button knife, has been found. The report quoted the police as saying that the knife was purchased online.

