BSES to provide immediate power connections for Diwali, Ram Leela

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power discom BSES will provide immediate temporary electricity connections for pujas, Diwali melas, Ram Leelas and weddings in Delhi in order to tackle air pollution during the festive season, according to a statement on Thursday.

To do its bit for tackling pollution and joining in the festivities, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) will provide ‘tatkal’ temporary electricity connection for pujas, Diwali melas and Ramlilas. “Getting them is not only hassle-free, it is also cheaper, safer, noise and pollution free,” the statement said.

Under the scheme, a consumer will be able to get a temporary connection the same day of applying and completing the requisite commercial formalities. Normally, it can take up to seven days for a temporary connection, it stated.

To get a ‘tatkal’ temporary connection, a consumer has to contact BSES call centre numbers 19123 (BRPL) and 19122 (BYPL) or visit the customer care centre at the division office and complete formalities. They can also apply and make payment for the connection online on BSES’ website (www.bsesdelhi.com) and from BSES’ mobile app.

According to a BSES official, “Our entire machinery is geared up to make ‘same day’ connections possible. Our advanced IT capabilities and processes will play a major part in facilitating this. This scheme is our way of joining in the celebrations and tackle air pollution in Delhi as it will curb the use of diesel generators.”

