Memories wrapped in Melody

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

When singer-songwriter Anuv Jain took the stage at the Beat Street event a street food and music festival that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in August approximately 20 thousand music enthusiasts and fans attended the concert. In a video shared by Jain on Instagram, the huge throng can be seen singing his track Mishri along with him. This video perfectly represents the love and admiration that Jain (27), who hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, has received from his admirers and also proves why he is one of the fastest-rising artists in the indie music scene. In this interview, Jain—known for tracks like Baarishein (2018), Maula (2020), and others—speaks to The Morning Standard about his recent show in Delhi, the process of working on his latest track Mazaak, and more. Excerpts from an interview…

Tell us about the experience of performing in Delhi.

When I said yes to the show [Beat Street at JLN Stadium], I had no idea what the response was going to be like. On the day of the event, I asked my manager to record a video of the crowd and show it to me before I go on the stage. He did that, and I was mind-blown. I had no idea that so many people would show up. In fact, even when I went on stage, I just looked at everybody, and I took a deep breath because I had never seen so many people in front of me… I had never performed for so many people. It was an overwhelming experience honestly; it will be one of the most memorable ones.

Do you follow a process when it comes to performing live given you have always maintained that you’ve been a shy and nervous kid…

I don’t have a process, but I wish I had one. Sometimes, I just freak out a little bit. I am extremely nervous sometimes, other times not so much, especially when I have done shows in a row—so I know what is going on.

I did this show after a long time. I had not done any shows before this, so I was extremely nervous before going on the stage. I could not even sit myself down; I was pacing here and there. So yes, there is no process. But I have always been a shy kid—I used to be nervous about performing in front of even 20 people. In a matter of two years, I have been able to perform in front of 20,000. Everyone in the family was really happy because they know how I have been throughout my life. My teachers also called and congratulated me.

Give us an insight into the songwriting process of your ninth single Mazaak.

I started writing this song in January this year. I just had a basic memory in mind. I didn’t really have any substantial lyrics to go forward with. In February, something happened and that really opened up my mind, and I thought I want to take this song forward. It was a very simple yet strict process. I sit with my mom every time I am writing something. She keeps a notebook in front of her, she keeps scribbling all the ideas that I vomit up in front of her, and I get amazing feedback from her.

I add many personal stories to [all] my songs but I keep them generic enough so that everyone can enjoy it. But the person these songs are written for knows why I have said a particular thing. Mazaak is no different. Every line, every paragraph is literally a memory that I have shared with somebody.

Does sharing such personal experiences with people scare you?

I have spoken about some really personal things. I have written about my father’s death as well—that was one of the most personal and scariest experiences of my life that I could pen down. It does not scare me. The only thing that scares me is that it [the song] doesn’t become too personal that people can’t enjoy it because I want it to be relatable. I want everybody to connect with the song rather than writing for a particular person.

What’s next for you?

I actually have quite a few goals—some big, some small. I want to become a better guitarist, I want my shows to be better, and I want to give people an amazing experience. I would love to release an album someday. I want to release more beautiful music. I’d love to have one of my songs in a movie—that would help me reach a larger audience and share my music with more people.

