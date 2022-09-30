Home Cities Delhi

U-turn? Ahmedabad auto driver who invited Kejriwal for dinner says he is Modi fan

Dantani hogged limelight when Kejriwal, the AAP convener, travelled to his home in his autorickshaw after accepting the dinner invite at a meeting.

Published: 30th September 2022 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram_Dantani

Autorickshaw driver Vikram Dantani was spotted a public rally of PM Modi's. (Video screengrab)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: He may have invited Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to his house in Ahmedabad for a much-publicised dinner two weeks ago, but autorickshaw driver Vikram Dantani says he is a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a staunch supporter of his party BJP.

On Friday, Dantani was spotted at a public rally of Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, in the Thaltej area of the city, donning saffron scarf and cap, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) trademark attire.

When confronted by media, Dantani said he had invited Kejriwal to his home during the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) town hall meeting in Ahmedabad on September 13 because he was asked to do so by leaders of an autorickshaw union.

Dantani hogged limelight when Kejriwal, the AAP convener, travelled to his home in his autorickshaw after accepting the dinner invite at the meeting.

"I invited Kejriwal for dinner because I was asked to do so by our union leaders. As soon as I offered to host him for a meal at my home, Kejriwal accepted it. I did not know it would become such a big issue. Otherwise, I am not at all associated with the party (AAP). I am not in touch with any AAP leader after that episode," he told reporters.

The autorickshaw driver then went on to add that he was a big admirer of the prime minister and that he had always voted for the BJP.

"I came here (for the rally) because I am a huge fan of Modiji. I have been with the BJP since the  beginning and always gave my vote to the BJP in the past. I am not saying this under any pressure," said Dantani.

As part of the AAP's campaign in Gujarat ahead of the year-end Assembly elections, Kejriwal held a town hall meeting with autorickshaw drivers here on September 13.

During the interaction, Dantani urged Kejriwal to have dinner at his house, a proposal swiftly accepted by the Delhi CM. That night, the AAP convener, who was staying in a five-star hotel, travelled in Dantani's three-wheeler along with some local party leaders and reached his modest home in the Ghatlodia area, where they had dinner.

The BJP and the AAP are bitter political rivals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
autorickshaw driver Vikram Dantani Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PM Modi
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp