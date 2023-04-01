AAP will move Delhi High Court for Sisodia’s bail, says Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said Friday the party will move the Delhi High Court after a city court denied bail to former minister Manish Sisodia in an excise policy scam case. Eight people involved in this matter were granted bail, two of whom even received anticipatory bail, but Sisodia’s bail application was wholly rejected, he said.

The MP called the decision “shocking” and said the party would appeal against it in the high court. “We respect the judiciary and the courts, but the Constitution gives us the right to agree and disagree with the judgments of the judiciary, as well as the right to appeal against them. Anyone who sees this order will see the truth,” he said.

He urged the judiciary to reconsider its decision and emphasised the importance of upholding the principles of justice and fairness. A Delhi court dismissed the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia in the excise policy scam case of CBI, saying he was “prima facie the architect” and played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy relating to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore, meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government. Observing that the release of Sisodia, who is in custody since February 26 in the case, at the moment will “adversely affect the ongoing investigation”, special CBI judge M K Nagpal said.

The CBI arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 after several rounds of questioning.

