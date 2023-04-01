Home Cities Delhi

AAP will move Delhi High Court for Sisodia’s bail, says Sanjay Singh

The MP called the decision “shocking” and said the party would appeal against it in the high court.

Published: 01st April 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia outside Rouse Avenue court, on Monday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said Friday the party will move the Delhi High Court after a city court denied bail to former minister Manish Sisodia in an excise policy scam case. Eight people involved in this matter were granted bail, two of whom even received anticipatory bail, but Sisodia’s bail application was wholly rejected, he said.

The MP called the decision “shocking” and said the party would appeal against it in the high court. “We respect the judiciary and the courts, but the Constitution gives us the right to agree and disagree with the judgments of the judiciary, as well as the right to appeal against them. Anyone who sees this order will see the truth,” he said.

He urged the judiciary to reconsider its decision and emphasised the importance of upholding the principles of justice and fairness. A Delhi court dismissed the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia in the excise policy scam case of CBI, saying he was “prima facie the architect” and played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy relating to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore, meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government. Observing that the release of Sisodia, who is in custody since February 26 in the case, at the moment will “adversely affect the ongoing investigation”, special CBI judge M K Nagpal said.

The CBI arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 after several rounds of questioning. 

READ HERE: You can trouble me but can't break my spirit: Manish Sisodia's message from Tihar jail

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Sanjay Singh Manish Sisodia excise policy scam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp