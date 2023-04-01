Delhi liquor scam: City court says Sisodia architect of conspiracy, rejects bail plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case registered by the CBI. The court said prima facie, the AAP leader is the architect of the criminal conspiracy in the matter. The court also said that Sisodia’s release might adversely impact the ongoing investigation and “seriously hamper” its progress.

“It is clear from the discussion that the applicant had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the policy. Therefore, as per allegations made by the prosecution and the evidence collected in support thereof, the applicant can prima facie be held to be the architect of the alleged criminal conspiracy,” special judge M K Nagpal.

“This court is not inclined to release the applicant on bail at this stage of investigation of the case as his release may adversely affect the ongoing investigation and will also seriously hamper the progress thereof. Therefore, the bail application filed on behalf of the applicant is being dismissed,” said the judge in his order.

