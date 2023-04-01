Home Cities Delhi

Delhi liquor scam: City court says Sisodia architect of conspiracy, rejects bail plea

The court also said that Sisodia’s release might adversely impact the ongoing investigation and “seriously hamper” its progress.

Published: 01st April 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case registered by the CBI. The court said prima facie, the AAP leader is the architect of the criminal conspiracy in the matter. The court also said that Sisodia’s release might adversely impact the ongoing investigation and “seriously hamper” its progress.

“It is clear from the discussion that the applicant had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the policy. Therefore, as per allegations made by the prosecution and the evidence collected in support thereof, the applicant can prima facie be held to be the architect of the alleged criminal conspiracy,” special judge M K Nagpal.

“This court is not inclined to release the applicant on bail at this stage of investigation of the case as his release may adversely affect the ongoing investigation and will also seriously hamper the progress thereof. Therefore, the bail application filed on behalf of the applicant is being dismissed,” said the judge in his order.

READ MORE: 

Delhi liquor scam: Court adjourns hearing on Manish Sisodia's bail plea till April 5

You can trouble me but can't break my spirit: Manish Sisodia's message from Tihar jail

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia AAP Delhi excise policy Delhi liquor scam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp