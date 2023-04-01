Home Cities Delhi

Bulldozers roll on: Dargah caretaker & his son wept as 'encroachment' razed in south Delhi  

Both Hindus and Muslims visit this site, and it is located near the famous Hazrat Nizamuddin dargah," the caretaker told PTI.

Published: 01st April 2023 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

In this April 2022 image, bulldozers seen razing 'encroachments' in Jahangirpuri. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Authorities removed an "encroachment" at the site of an old 'dargah' located beside a prominent street near the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin in south Delhi on Saturday amid heavy security deployment, police said.

The dargah of Syed Abdullah urf Bhure Shah, located on a plot near the Sabz Burj -- a 16th-century double-domed Mughal-era monument, is "centuries-old" and the saint is revered by people from both Muslim and Hindu communities, said Yusuf Beg, caretaker of the dargah.

A posse of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed when the action was carried out by the authorities at the site facing the busy Zakir Husain Marg.

Beg said that they themselves removed the steel grills canopy and steel barriers placed next to the graves to prevent any damage.

"A drive to remove encroachment on the pavement was carried out by the PWD. Adequate security personnel deployment was made," a senior police officer said.

As the dargah is located in the sensitive Nizamuddin area, paramilitary personnel were also on standby and one of them carried a tear gas shell box as well.

"We have been told to ensure law and order is maintained," a paramilitary personnel on duty said.

The officials of the Delhi PWD could not be immediately reached for comments.

Beg and his son wept in a corner as a bulldozer removed the canopy and later dug out the flooring made around the graves, which stand very close to the street.

"There are seven graves near the roadside, including that of Baba Bhure Shah and his kin. Now, the graves have all become exposed to the elements, they have 'chadar' over them, and in gusty wind or rain, the graves may get affected. There are a few graves on the inner side near a tree. Both Hindus and Muslims visit this dargah, and it is located near the famous Hazrat Nizamuddin dargah," he told PTI.

The canopy carried 'ayats' (verses) from the holy Quran, the dargah caretaker said.

Asked what led to the action, Beg claimed that in February they were called by the district administration authorities and told about the plan to make the pavement free of any encroachment.

"These graves are a few centuries old, and we cannot move them. We do not have documentary evidence to prove its age, so action has been taken. We had already removed some of the steel grills and other structures recently, which were near the street. And, today also, we removed the canopy and steel barriers placed next to the graves ourselves. If it had been done by a bulldozer machine, it could have damaged the graves," Beg said.

Asked about the structures that were removed by authorities during the action, he said, "A couple of rooms were demolished, and the flooring next to graves was dug up for the pavement." 

A pile of household items, an old clock, some important documents, grain bags, donation boxes, and grillwork objects lay deposited behind two small roofless rooms left as of now. Images of the holy sites of Mecca and Medina are painted on one of its walls. 

Two men were seen offering the afternoon 'namaz' in one of the rooms as an old tree peeped from above.

An ornate lamp removed from the now demolished room lay next to them.

Picking up and patting his pet cat that strolled nervously amid the pile of items, Beg said, "We call him 'Sheru', and he grew up amid us. He used to roam around beneath the canopy and often sat next to Baba's grave. " 

Several onlookers, including locals, stood nearby, some on the road divider on the Zakir Husain Marg, as the bulldozers swung into action.

The traffic was very momentarily halted on one side, near the street facing the Sabz Burj, during the course of the action.

Delhi High Court, in an order on March 14, 2022, observed that the government concerned was "duty bound" to remove all unauthorised constructions that might exist on public land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bulldozers encroachment dargah
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp