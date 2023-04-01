Delhi air quality: So far, so good

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first quarter of 2023 has seen the highest number of “good” to “moderate” air days in the last six years, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Friday. The central body said that from 17 in 2017, the days with “good” and “moderate” AQI climbed to 35 this year based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The comparison was done during the period of January 1 and March 31 from 2017 to 2013. However, 2020 was not taken into the comparative tabulation due to very low anthropogenic, industrial and commercial activities during the Covid-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, the CAQM also said that a significant year-on-year decline in the days of “poor” to “severe” AQI was noted in the same period.

According to the central body, the days of “poor” and “severe” days, between January 1 and March 31, reduced to 55 in 2023 from 77 in 2017. “Persistent coordinated field-level efforts by various stakeholders and implementing agencies and targeted initiatives in the short/ medium/ long term are expected to see a gradual but marked improvement in air quality,” the CAQM said in a statement.

The number of “good” to “moderate” air days for the first quarter in 2017 was 17; in 2018 was 24; in 2019 was 32; in 2020 was 38; in 2021 was 13; in 2022 was 27; and in 2023 are 35, according to the official data. Meanwhile, the number of “poor” to “severe” air days for the first quarter in 2017 was 73; in 2018 was 66; in 2019 was 58; in 2020 was 52; in 2021 was 77; in 2022 was 63; and in 2023 are 55.

