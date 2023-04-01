Trendy twins

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Bajaj Auto has launched two new variants of its Naked Sports motorcycle brand—the Pulsar NS series—with segment-first features that define the new avatars of these bikes. The Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 have new aggressive and muscular styling, and new features for better handling and higher safety, making them the sports motorcycles of choice for enthusiasts. The bikes have been designed for the consummate sports biker, and they come equipped with several advanced features to aid in better handling, higher performance, and greater safety.

One of the standout features of the new Pulsar NS series is the segment-first upside-down forks that allow fast cornering and agile handling, which is critical for naked sports bikes. The display console has been

updated to include a gear position indicator, distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy, and average fuel economy. Bajaj Auto’s patented Triple Spark DTS-i 4V engine produces the best-in-class power of 18kW (24.5PS) and 18.74Nm of torque in the NS200 model, delivering a class-leading power-to-weight ratio.

Both the NS200 and NS160 come equipped with dual-channel ABS, providing best-in-class stopping

power and ultra-safe braking on any surface. The brakes on the NS160 have been made bigger than their

previous version, and wider front and rear tyres have been included to give better stability and control.

The bikes have been redesigned to enhance the aggressive, muscular styling that the NS series is known for. The riding stance is forward-biased and fully engages the rider in the thrill of riding an NS bike on the track and streets.

The Pulsar NS200 is attractively priced at Rs 1,47,347

Bajaj Auto has launched two new variants of its Naked Sports motorcycle brand—the Pulsar NS series—with segment-first features that define the new avatars of these bikes. The Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 have new aggressive and muscular styling, and new features for better handling and higher safety, making them the sports motorcycles of choice for enthusiasts. The bikes have been designed for the consummate sports biker, and they come equipped with several advanced features to aid in better handling, higher performance, and greater safety. One of the standout features of the new Pulsar NS series is the segment-first upside-down forks that allow fast cornering and agile handling, which is critical for naked sports bikes. The display console has been updated to include a gear position indicator, distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy, and average fuel economy. Bajaj Auto’s patented Triple Spark DTS-i 4V engine produces the best-in-class power of 18kW (24.5PS) and 18.74Nm of torque in the NS200 model, delivering a class-leading power-to-weight ratio. Both the NS200 and NS160 come equipped with dual-channel ABS, providing best-in-class stopping power and ultra-safe braking on any surface. The brakes on the NS160 have been made bigger than their previous version, and wider front and rear tyres have been included to give better stability and control. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The bikes have been redesigned to enhance the aggressive, muscular styling that the NS series is known for. The riding stance is forward-biased and fully engages the rider in the thrill of riding an NS bike on the track and streets. The Pulsar NS200 is attractively priced at Rs 1,47,347