Delhi Commission for Women begins probe into sexual harassment incidents at college fests

Students at DU's Indraprastha College for Women alleged that some men scaled the walls of the college during a fest on March 28 and "harassed several students".

Published: 03rd April 2023 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 04:57 PM

DU-Indraprastha College-GirlsProtest

Students at DU's Indraprastha College for Women protest against the harassment of girl students during a fest last week. (Photo | AISA - Delhi University Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after Indraprastha College for Women students alleged sexual harassment during a fest, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday said it has launched an inquiry into repeated incidents of inappropriate behaviour towards women during college festivals.

The women's panel has issued summonses to Delhi Police and Delhi University (DU) officials, asking them to appear before it on April 6.

"This inquiry is on the overall issue so that strong systems are created to deter such incidents in the future. Earlier, the DCW had issued notices to Delhi Police and IP College to inquire into the specific case of harassment," the commission said.

Students at DU's Indraprastha College for Women alleged that some men scaled the walls of the college during a fest on March 28 and "harassed several students".

Similar incidents have also been reported in some DU colleges in the past.

In 2020, some people forced their way into Gargi College premises during a fest and molested the girl students, the DCW noted. Again, in 2022, some male students forced their way into Miranda College and harassed the girl students.

These incidents are happening repeatedly in DU colleges and raise serious concerns regarding the safety of girl students, especially during college fests, it said.

Taking action in the matter, the DCW chief has issued summonses to the registrar of Delhi University and Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), seeking an action taken report in the matter, it added.

The DCW asked DU to provide inquiry reports on incidents that took place in Gargi College, Miranda House and Indraprastha College along with details of action taken by the university against college administrations for any security lapse.

It also asked DU and Delhi Police why they have not been able to prevent such incidents.

They have also been asked to provide details of any orders/guidelines/standing orders issued by them after the incident to avoid a repeat of such incidents in future.

The DCW asked Delhi Police to provide details of the action taken against its officials for security lapses that occurred in colleges. The commission has asked DU and Delhi Police officials to appear before it along with requisite information on April 6.

Following the incident at Indraprastha College, the police registered an FIR under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested seven people.

