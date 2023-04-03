Engineering aspirants in Delhi to get free coaching classes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students of Delhi Model Virtual School will get free Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) coaching from its upcoming session, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

Holding a review meeting with the officials, she provided suggestions and directed the officials to prepare a five-year action plan for the virtual school.

“Delhi’s education model is being applauded across the world and this is the reason why children are willing to become part of it. Our government’s DMVS is working to connect them to us,” Atishi said.

She said the government aims to make quality education more accessible and inclusive so that students from all states can become a part of it.

“DMVS has all the advantages of a physical institution but is virtual and is affiliated with DBSE. Today, students from 13 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, are studying here, and this year our focus is to expand its reach. Our goal is to ensure that quality education is easily available to everyone, regardless of their location,” she said.

