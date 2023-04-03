Grand feasts, grateful hearts

Anupamaa Dayal By

Express News Service

Ramadan Mubarak… Or Ramzan Mubarak—as it is known by us, in India, with our Persian legacy. During this time, I always make it a point to participate in the food walk through old Delhi. The walk at night, the feasting, and the crowds—these have always brought about an instant adrenaline rush.

On most days—on Ramzan and otherwise—we experience myopia as we watch the same, toxic shows on television, as we’re seated in our closed, air-conditioned rooms. Then we sleep, wrapped in the security of sameness and boredom all at once.

A few kilometres away in Purani Dilli, people are busy rejoicing all night during the holy month of Ramzan. They eat, drink, and enjoy gupshup [casual conversation] as they stride down the streets. The air here is heavy with the aroma of festive delicacies.

On this food walk, we enter a little library at about 1:00 am only to meet bright-eyed Urdu and Persian scholars. They recite some shayari [poetry] for us and later, they press a Quran between our hands. We bid farewell to them and return to the streets following the fragrance of ittar and the aroma of delicious biryani that struggles to escape the covers sealing the large, brass handis [pots]. My friend who has accompanied me for this walk regales me with more verses by the renowned poet, Mirza Ghalib. We then stop to relish the Shahi Tukra, and more Firni. The sweetness of the night makes me light-headed.

Munirka, the urban village in the Capital where my studio is housed, also bursts with added excitement during this time of the year. The narrow yet crowded streets have everything from walking sadhus with cobras to bangle-sellers and working donkeys. One will also find momo sellers and others stocking authentic South Indian delights nestled in this busy street. Right in front of the brand-new Kerala restaurant, I see a slew of goodies lined up for iftari. I also notice little carts wheeling out of the narrow lanes with their stock of old-fashioned kulfi.

My driver Akram explains to me that during Ramzan, everyone wants to live life to the fullest. The daily fasting cleanses and deepens the spirit, and it makes them receive with grateful hearts, all the treasures around them. I understand!

Anupamaa Dayal

This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women

Ramadan Mubarak… Or Ramzan Mubarak—as it is known by us, in India, with our Persian legacy. During this time, I always make it a point to participate in the food walk through old Delhi. The walk at night, the feasting, and the crowds—these have always brought about an instant adrenaline rush. On most days—on Ramzan and otherwise—we experience myopia as we watch the same, toxic shows on television, as we’re seated in our closed, air-conditioned rooms. Then we sleep, wrapped in the security of sameness and boredom all at once. A few kilometres away in Purani Dilli, people are busy rejoicing all night during the holy month of Ramzan. They eat, drink, and enjoy gupshup [casual conversation] as they stride down the streets. The air here is heavy with the aroma of festive delicacies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On this food walk, we enter a little library at about 1:00 am only to meet bright-eyed Urdu and Persian scholars. They recite some shayari [poetry] for us and later, they press a Quran between our hands. We bid farewell to them and return to the streets following the fragrance of ittar and the aroma of delicious biryani that struggles to escape the covers sealing the large, brass handis [pots]. My friend who has accompanied me for this walk regales me with more verses by the renowned poet, Mirza Ghalib. We then stop to relish the Shahi Tukra, and more Firni. The sweetness of the night makes me light-headed. Munirka, the urban village in the Capital where my studio is housed, also bursts with added excitement during this time of the year. The narrow yet crowded streets have everything from walking sadhus with cobras to bangle-sellers and working donkeys. One will also find momo sellers and others stocking authentic South Indian delights nestled in this busy street. Right in front of the brand-new Kerala restaurant, I see a slew of goodies lined up for iftari. I also notice little carts wheeling out of the narrow lanes with their stock of old-fashioned kulfi. My driver Akram explains to me that during Ramzan, everyone wants to live life to the fullest. The daily fasting cleanses and deepens the spirit, and it makes them receive with grateful hearts, all the treasures around them. I understand! Anupamaa Dayal This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women