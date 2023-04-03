Row over scantily-clad woman seen riding Delhi Metro

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pictures of a scantily-clad woman travelling aboard the Delhi Metro which went viral on social media sparked a cultural debate online with people arguing in favour and against the choice of the outfit of the woman.

The hitherto-unidentified woman can be seen wearing a tiny bikini bra and a mini skirt while travelling in the Metro. People who shared the picture said it was clicked by a fellow passenger. The picture has not only gone viral but also sparked a heated debate online. While many found it distasteful, others said that the person who took her picture invaded her privacy.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the woman was travelling in the Delhi Metro. Anuj Dayal, Principle Executive Director, Corporate Communications of Delhi Metro, said that no such incident had been brought to their notice so far.

“First of all, it is not verified whether the woman was travelling in the Delhi Metro. Over 60 lakh passengers commute daily and it’s not possible to track her,” he said. Asked if any code of conduct while commuting in the Metro, he said the same set of rules regulates the DMRC which governs the city. He said that there is also a provision for penalty for improper dressing.

“Delhi Metro is also governed by the same rules which are applicable in the city. Just like in public places, decency is expected in the Metro as well. In case such an offence is reported, there is a provision for a fine under Operation and Maintenance Act, 2002,” he added.

