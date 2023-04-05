From Delhi to Mexico on the trail of ‘most wanted’

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Perhaps for the first time in decades, Delhi Police’s team went 14,000 km away — between the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. They also hopped to three countries, and went around several embassies and two ministries. Soon, the cops will return with a prize catch: Deepak Boxer, absconding for seven years, who is suspected to be a part of the city mafia.

Boxer alias Deepak Pahal is said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and accused in several cases of murders, extortion and Arms Act. Boxer first came into the crosshairs of the police when he helped now-dead Jitendra Gogi flee police custody in 2016.

The fugitive reportedly living in Mexico had fled to that country this January. The police then booked him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). “The Union Home Minister gave specific instructions to the Special Cell and Crime Branch to legally pursue organized criminals and terrorists anywhere in the country,” a senior Delhi Police officer told this newspaper.

On March 16, the Special Cell planned the present operation. “We were determined to trace and arrest Boxer from any corner of the world,” said the officer. “Technical procedures lasting almost a month, convinced us that Boxer had fled from India on a fake passport to reach Mexico,” said the officer.

“His intention behind reaching Mexico was to reach America with the help of human traffickers,” said an official.

A Delhi Police team has already reached Mexico’s Cancun beach city and joined the process of deportation of the fugitive gangster. He is being brought to New Delhi via Istanbul in Turkey. The official said intelligence agencies of both countries, embassies of various countries, Interpol, officials of Legal Attaché, US Embassy, Delhi and Mexico Police helped cops.

