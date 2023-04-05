Home Cities Delhi

Now, MCD schools to experience ‘education revolution’: Atishi

The Kejriwal Government’s Education Revolution will now be extended to MCD schools as well.

Published: 05th April 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Education Minister Education Minister Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal Government’s Education Revolution will now be extended to MCD schools as well. The education minister Atishi and MCD Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi held a joint meeting on Tuesday with officials of the DoE, MCD, and SCERT to review the action plan of both departments for the upcoming session.

During the review meeting, Education Minister Atishi said, “To deliver quality education to every child in Delhi, DoE and the Delhi Government’s Municipal Corporation (MCD) will work in an integrated manner. Global training of Delhi government school teachers played a vital role in Delhi’s Education Revolution.

Now, there is a need to prepare a roadmap for international-level training of teachers of MCD schools as well. With the help of this training, our MCD school teachers will gain self-confidence and receive world-class exposure, which will enable them to provide good quality education to the children studying in their schools.”

Speaking of teacher training, Atishi directed the officials of SCERT to prepare a joint action plan for the training of teachers of DoE schools as well as MCD schools. Along with this she also directed the officials to hold joint orientation of principals from DoE and MCD schools. This will create an excellent opportunity for both to learn from the best practices of each other.

Every year, lakhs of children from MCD schools are admitted to Delhi government schools in Class 6. It is important to understand the educational needs of these children which require joint training of the Delhi government and MCD school teachers. This training will not only help in the professional development of teachers from both departments but will also be an opportunity for teachers to understand the challenges that they face together. Atishi further directed the DoE, MCD and SCERT to form a Joint Action Group that will work in the areas of content and curriculum development, assessment and teacher training for children.

