Indraprastha harassing incident: Counselling for those suffering from ‘trauma’

According to a statement from Kumria, the administration has also asked the police to send a female officer to the institution on Wednesday to document the allegations of the students.

Published: 06th April 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Indraprastha College for Women

Indraprastha College for Women

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Principal of Indraprastha College for Women Poonam Kumria has said that the college has begun offering to counsel to students who have claimed to have suffered trauma as a result of the alleged harassment during a fest.

Indraprastha College for Women is concerned about the difficulties some students are having during the festival, the principal stated in her second statement in the past two days, and she urged the students to use the counsellor’s services.  

“Being concerned with the inconvenience experienced by some of the students of the College, the management of Indraprastha College for Women has requested the SHO, Civil Lines to send a lady officer to the College between 12:00 Noon to 3:00 PM 5th April 2023 to register the complaints of the students who experienced trauma from the individuals who entered the College premises unauthorisedly,” her statement issued on Tuesday, read.

She requested all students along with other stakeholders to be present at the Internal Quality Assurance Cell room with all the material available to them.

“The management of the college is also concerned about the trauma experienced by some of the students and for that purpose, the College has requested the Counselor of the College to provide counselling to the students suffering, because of this unfortunate incident. The Counselor will be available in the counselling room of the College between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM from 5 April 2023 to 8 April 2023,” the statement added.

