Sainik Farms constructions: Implead owners, says Delhi High Court

Won’t order demolition without hearing property owners, says bench

Published: 06th April 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sainik Farms

The matter will be further heard on July 24

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging illegal constructions in south Delhi’s Sainik Farms came up before Delhi High Court on Wednesday.  A division bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, however, refused to pass any order on the alleged illegal constructions, saying that it cannot order demolition of any property without first hearing out the owners of the properties.

“Have you intimated any of the land owners? Do you want us to pass an order to demolish the properties without hearing the parties? You should implead the persons whose properties are mentioned in the petition,” the bench remarked during the hearing.

The petitioner, Manav Janhit Vikas Sanstha, an NGO,  alleged that illegal construction was going on in the area despite several court orders and that unauthorised buildings have come up with the knowledge of the MCD. As the petitioner’s counsel said that he does not have any information about the property owners and it would be difficult for him to identify the persons, the court asked, “Why have you filed the PIL without any information? It would be very difficult for us to pass orders behind someone’s back. You have filed a PIL, do some homework.”

The counsel then sought some time to implead all those persons whose properties were mentioned in the plea which was granted by the court. The matter will be further heard on July 24.

