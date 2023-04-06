Will fill all vacancies by September, says AIIMS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will start ‘Mission Recruitment’ to fill up vacancies across departments and disciplines in the top medical institute. The plan will start with the recruitment of the unfilled positions in the institute’s faculty first, officials said.

AIIMS Director Dr Srinivas released an office memorandum on Wednesday in this regard. The memorandum stated the objective of the institute was to bring down the unfilled posts to “near zero” by September of this year.

A coordinating officer has been deputed for the task and would send a weekly action taken report to the director. “It is noted that a few sanctioned posts at AIIMS New Delhi are currently vacant. To enhance coordination between the examination section, recruitment cell & faculty cell, and to ensure timely filling-up of existing and new vacancies, it has been decided to launch ‘Mission Recruitment at AIIMS,” the OM read.

“Under this mission, AIIMS New Delhi shall target to achieve near zero vacancy positions by September 2023. To facilitate the same, Prof. Rajiv Narang is designated as the Chief Coordinating Officer and shall be responsible for actively following up on the vacancy status and the action being taken thereof with the faculty cell, recruitment cell & examination section,” it added.

A senior official from the institute informed that out of 1,043 entry-level positions in the institute, 211 are lying vacant. “Of them, 76 posts were sanctioned in March alone, majorly for the newly opened Mother and Child Block while 84 spots remained unfilled in the previous year’s recruitment drive,” the official said. In the nursing cadre, 690 positions are vacant out of sanctioned strength of 6067. Of them, 315 were created for the Mother & Child Block.

