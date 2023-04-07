No development in nine years of AAP government in Delhi: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Thursday fiercely attacked the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) over the issue of governance and alleged that the Delhi government only diverted the people in the name of freebies.

Anil Bhardwaj

Anil Bhardwaj, former congress MLA and communication head said that the Delhi government has presented nine budgets accounting for over Rs 5,35,329 crore. Despite this, the capital is yet to see any development. Attacking the education model of AAP, he alleged that more than 1.5 lakh students failed in classes 9th and 11th in 2022-23, which is 30% of the total students in government schools.

He further added that out of 1,027 Delhi government schools, around 60 per cent are functioning without principals, while the 30 per cent position of vice-principal is vacant.

“This is an unfortunate situation for Delhi students that in 25 per cent of government schools, there is no option for the science and commerce stream. Kejriwal’s education model is only visible in advertisements,” added Bhardwaj.

He also slammed the AAP government on the health infrastructure. Bhardwaj claimed that Kejriwal’s government did not construct a single hospital in the last nine years, while Congress gave 16 hospitals and five super speciality hospitals in its 15 years tenure.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Thursday fiercely attacked the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) over the issue of governance and alleged that the Delhi government only diverted the people in the name of freebies. Anil BhardwajAnil Bhardwaj, former congress MLA and communication head said that the Delhi government has presented nine budgets accounting for over Rs 5,35,329 crore. Despite this, the capital is yet to see any development. Attacking the education model of AAP, he alleged that more than 1.5 lakh students failed in classes 9th and 11th in 2022-23, which is 30% of the total students in government schools. He further added that out of 1,027 Delhi government schools, around 60 per cent are functioning without principals, while the 30 per cent position of vice-principal is vacant.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “This is an unfortunate situation for Delhi students that in 25 per cent of government schools, there is no option for the science and commerce stream. Kejriwal’s education model is only visible in advertisements,” added Bhardwaj. He also slammed the AAP government on the health infrastructure. Bhardwaj claimed that Kejriwal’s government did not construct a single hospital in the last nine years, while Congress gave 16 hospitals and five super speciality hospitals in its 15 years tenure.