Home Cities Delhi

No development in nine years of AAP government in Delhi: Congress

Anil Bhardwaj, former congress MLA and communication head said that the Delhi government has presented nine budgets accountuing for over Rs 5,35,329 crore.

Published: 07th April 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Congress on Thursday fiercely attacked the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) over the issue of governance and alleged that the Delhi government only diverted the people in the name of freebies.

Anil Bhardwaj

Anil Bhardwaj, former congress MLA and communication head said that the Delhi government has presented nine budgets accounting for over Rs 5,35,329 crore. Despite this, the capital is yet to see any development. Attacking the education model of AAP, he alleged that more than 1.5 lakh students failed in classes 9th and 11th in 2022-23, which is 30% of the total students in government schools. 

He further added that out of 1,027 Delhi government schools, around 60 per cent are functioning without principals, while the 30 per cent position of vice-principal is vacant.

“This is an unfortunate situation for Delhi students that in 25 per cent of government schools, there is no option for the science and commerce stream. Kejriwal’s education model is only visible in advertisements,” added Bhardwaj.

He also slammed the AAP government on the health infrastructure. Bhardwaj claimed that Kejriwal’s government did not construct a single hospital in the last nine years, while Congress gave 16 hospitals and five super speciality hospitals in its 15 years tenure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government (AAP Congress
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp