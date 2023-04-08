Delhi court grants bail to man accused of sexual assault

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court here has granted bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting his sister-in-law, saying the relief could be provided considering the matrimonial dispute between the prosecutrix and her in-laws and the evidence against the accused. The court was hearing the bail plea of accused Anshul Chaudhary against whom the Maidan Garhi police station had registered an FIR.

‘Considering the existence of a matrimonial dispute between the prosecutrix and her in-laws, the period of custody of the applicant, the status of investigation qua him and the evidence in the case against him as on date, this court is of the view that a case for bail is made out,’ Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Gupta said in a recent order.

‘Accordingly, accused Anshul Chaudhary is directed to be released on bail on furnishing of a bail bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with two sound sureties in the like amount’,’ the judge added.ASJ Gupta noted the FIR contained specific allegations against the applicant, including having an evil eye on the prosecutrix, and that he used to touch her inappropriately.

