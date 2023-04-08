Delhi power subsidy row: L-G Saxena slams CM Kejriwal for ‘misleading’ HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Friday came down heavily on the AAP government. The L-G categorically slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers for allegedly misleading the High Court, media and the public on various matters, including the power subsidy issue and noted his remarks officially in a file.

In the power subsidy fracas, Saxena asked Kejriwal to produce any document, which establishes that the former wanted power subsidy be stopped, which has been openly alleged by the AAP government.

“...for past few days, the Hon’ble Minister, power and other functionaries of the government and the party in power have been making blatantly false, misleading, accusatory and defamatory statements in the media to the effect that the subsidy given in the power sector is being stopped by the L-G and that he is conspiring with the officers to stop power subsidy,” said the L-G.

What is even more unfortunate is the fact that such statements have your backing... Chief Minister is requested to furnish any paper or communication that establishes that the L-G wants power subsidy to be stopped or is conspiring with the Chief Secretary to stop it,” he added.

Besides, the L-G also took a strong exception to the Delhi Government’s counsels for allegedly misleading the High Court in the matter of “Transfer of Special Schools for Children with Disability.”Saxena noted that the AAP Government inordinately delayed a crucial file which was to be sent to the L-G secretariat, pertaining to the case, and then misled the HC on two occasions with assertions that the file was pending with the L-G.

Meanwhile, Saxena also asked Kejriwal to advise his ministers to restrain from making false, defamatory statements and misleading the public in matters involving him.

“...the CM is requested to advise his Ministers and colleagues to refrain from making any false, baseless and non-verified comments with an ulterior motive of misleading the general public as indeed deceiving the Hon’ble Courts... It is unheard of a government to try to hide its failure by making false statements against a Constitutional Head in the highest Courts of Law and indulging in such perjury,” the L-G stated in the file.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP dispensation to the charge by the LG office that may kick-start a fresh round of war of words between the two sides.

AAP inordinately delayed a file meant for L-G

