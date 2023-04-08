Plea in Delhi HC seeks safety of city lawyers

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A plea seeking to ensure a safe atmosphere in Delhi for lawyers to practise and for the Centre and Delhi governments to consider enactment of the Advocates Protection Act was filed before the Delhi High Court.

The petition has been filed by Advocates Deepa Joseph and Alpha Phiris Dayal, in the wake of the murder of Advocate Virender Kumar Narwal in the national capital on April 1.

It was contended in the plea that there has been an “alarming rise” in incidents of violence inside the court premises in the city and it was “high time now” for a decision to be taken for the enactment of the “Advocates Protection Act” to guarantee protection to the fraternity and help remove the fear that has been embedded in their minds.

The scenario particularly post the death of Advocate Virender Narwal has created an atmosphere that does not feel favourable to practise the profession without fear and hence it impinges upon the right to practise any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business to all citizens under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India and also violates Article 21 of the constitution that guarantees protection of life and personal liberty,” the plea said.

