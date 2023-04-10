Row over PM's education qualification: AAP launches ‘Degree Dikhao’ drive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a war of words between the AAP and BJP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s education qualification, the former on Sunday launched the ‘Degree Dikhao’ campaign under which the party leaders will share their educational qualifications with the public.

Displaying her degrees for the benefit of mediapersons, education minister Atishi said, “From today onwards, every day an AAP leader will present his/her degree in front of the country. I am starting this by sharing my three degrees. BA from the University of Delhi, Master of Arts from the University of Oxford and another Master of Science from the University of Oxford,” she said.

Atishi also appealed to all political leaders to come forward and show their degrees to the public so that citizens can become aware of the educational qualifications of those who are taking decisions for them and the country.

“Whenever we study in a college or university and reach a constitutional position, it not only reflects on the college or university but also fill the students with pride that someone among us has achieved such a high position. It also motivates other students,” Atishi said.

If the country’s PM has obtained a degree in ‘Entire Political Science’ from the Gujarat University, then why is the varsity going to the court to avoid disclosing it, she wondered aloud.Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday took a dig at CM Arvind Kejriwal over the latter raising doubts about PM Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications and questioning the genuineness of his degrees.

“I have heard the comments made by the chief minister in the Assembly. One should never be boastful about their degree. A degree is only a receipt of education but real education lies in your knowledge and behaviour. I have seen the kind behaviour exhibited over the last few days. It has been proved how some people remain illiterate despite being educated in IIT,” the L-G said.

On his part, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the L-G of taking credit for the work being done by the city government to reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna river.“We are not working for credit but to give clean Yamuna to the people,” he said.He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched a six-point action plan to clean the river in November 2021 and it “had all the points that the LG is now talking about”.

Yamuna to be clean by June 30: L-G VK Saxena

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, has set June 30 as the deadline to clean the Yamuna in National Capital. “River Yamuna will be cleaned in Delhi by June 30. I have no objection if any minister wants to take credit for our work,” Saxena said. “We will clear the 22 km stretch of Yamuna in Delhi by that time. The work of cleaning the filth on the banks of the Yamuna is also going on in mission mode,” he added.

