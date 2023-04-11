BJP's Delhi unit kickstarts campaign for 2024 general election

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Monday kick-started the preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha election and directed party workers to dedicate the next year to the organization’s work and once again make the ‘Ek Baar Phir BJP Sarkar’ campaign successful.

BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday started his two-week organizational contact programme in the Keshav Puram district. BJP senior MP Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present in the meeting.

Addressing the workers, state president Virendra Sachdeva said that last week on the foundation day of the party, we started the ‘Ek Baar Phir BJP Sarkar’ campaign and I appeal to the workers to dedicate the next year to the organization’s work and focus on making the campaign a success. He also appealed to the workers to take the public welfare messages of the PM to the last person in society.

Sachdeva also slammed the AAP-led Delhi government and called it a corrupt and anarchic government. “All of us workers have to tell people about the corruption of the Kejriwal government as well as the anarchic mentality of the Aam Aadmi Party through social media,” Sachdeva asserted.

Dr Harsh Vardhan asserted that because of the continuous development work by the BJP in the Keshav Puram district of Chandani Chowk, the party performed well in the Municipal election in his district. He called upon the workers to work resolutely on booth empowerment and said that strong booth organization is the guarantee of election victory.

