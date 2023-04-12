Failure of IP College to coordinate with police led to incident: DCW

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday gave interim recommendations to Indraprastha College, Delhi Police and Delhi University regarding an incident of sexual harassment in a fest. A lack of coordination between the police and the college over the organisation of a fest and inadequate security arrangements are some of the issues which were flagged.

The commission also recommended that Delhi University and the Delhi Police should design a coordinated strategy for ensuring adequate security before any fest is organised in colleges. It should include a proper form through which police permission is sought for college fests and a meeting be held between area SHO and College Principal preferably a week prior to the program to discuss the security measures in place to ensure safety of students which should be documented.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal stated, “It’s disappointing that no action has been taken against any official of Delhi Police or IP College over the security lapse in the incident. Girls are sexually harassed in their own college fests and the authorities are not doing enough to prevent such incidents.”

The police registered an FIR in the matter on the day of the incident itself and the college forwarded 231 complaints and representations to them on April 4. During its interaction with the survivors, the panel learnt that four people were injured and a girl even sustained a fracture due to the harrowing incident. Similar incidents have occurred in the past in other DU colleges, such as Miranda House and Gargi College, the DCW pointed out.

The Commission, therefore, launched an inquiry into the issue and summoned senior officials from Delhi Police, IP College and Delhi University. Meanwhile, in this process, the commission has identified some glaring issues.

The commission observed that the Delhi Police had not collected the CCTV footage of the incident till April 6, 2023. After the commission’s intervention, they collected the footage from the college but the commission was informed that the same is incomplete.

