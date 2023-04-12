Home Cities Delhi

Failure of IP College to coordinate with police led to incident: DCW

The commission recommended that Delhi University and the Delhi Police should design a coordinated strategy for ensuring adequate security before any fest is organised in colleges.

Published: 12th April 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Indraprastha College for Women

Indraprastha College for Women

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday gave interim recommendations to Indraprastha College, Delhi Police and Delhi University regarding an incident of sexual harassment in a fest. A lack of coordination between the police and the college over the organisation of a fest and inadequate security arrangements are some of the issues which were flagged. 

The commission also recommended that Delhi University and the Delhi Police should design a coordinated strategy for ensuring adequate security before any fest is organised in colleges. It should include a proper form through which police permission is sought for college fests and a meeting be held between area SHO and College Principal preferably a week prior to the program to discuss the security measures in place to ensure safety of students which should be documented.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal stated, “It’s disappointing that no action has been taken against any official of Delhi Police or IP College over the security lapse in the incident. Girls are sexually harassed in their own college fests and the authorities are not doing enough to prevent such incidents.”

The police registered an FIR in the matter on the day of the incident itself and the college forwarded 231 complaints and representations to them on April 4. During its interaction with the survivors, the panel learnt that four people were injured and a girl even sustained a fracture due to the harrowing incident. Similar incidents have occurred in the past in other DU colleges, such as Miranda House and Gargi College, the DCW pointed out.

The Commission, therefore, launched an inquiry into the issue and summoned senior officials from Delhi Police, IP College and Delhi University. Meanwhile, in this process, the commission has identified some glaring issues.

The commission observed that the Delhi Police had not collected the CCTV footage of the incident till April 6, 2023. After the commission’s intervention, they collected the footage from the college but the commission was informed that the same is incomplete.

‘No CCTV footage provided till April 6’
The commission observed that the Delhi Police had not collected the CCTV footage of the incident till April 6, 2023. After the commission’s intervention, they collected the footage from the college but the commission was informed that the same is incomplete.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IP college sexual harrasment Indraprastha College
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp