Home Cities Delhi

Blinkit on the blink as delivery partners go on strike

Justifying their strike, delivery boys said earlier they were paid Rs 50 for delivering a parcel, which was later reduced to Rs 25.

Published: 13th April 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delivery workers

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Many Delhittes on Wednesday faced trouble ordering their groceries online as hundreds of delivery partners of Zomato-owned Blinkit went on a strike over the change in pay structures. Twitterati complained that when they tried to order groceries from the app, they received the message: “Sorry for the inconvenience. Your store is under maintenance.”

Justifying their strike, delivery boys said earlier they were paid Rs 50 for delivering a parcel, which was later reduced to Rs 25. The amount is shrunk to Rs 15, they said. “This small amount for 12-hour work is injustice,” said Aakash Kumar, a delivery boy.

Most delivery boys feel the new pay structure would add a financial burden on them. Rinku, who worked in the Ghaziabad region, said he earned around Rs 25,000 per month. His income would dip to around 75% with the new pay policy.

A Blinkit spokesperson said, “We have introduced a new payout structure. This is an opt-in exercise, and our teams are on the ground to answer any question from the partners.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blinkit Blinkit strike
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp