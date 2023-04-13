Blinkit on the blink as delivery partners go on strike

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many Delhittes on Wednesday faced trouble ordering their groceries online as hundreds of delivery partners of Zomato-owned Blinkit went on a strike over the change in pay structures. Twitterati complained that when they tried to order groceries from the app, they received the message: “Sorry for the inconvenience. Your store is under maintenance.”

Justifying their strike, delivery boys said earlier they were paid Rs 50 for delivering a parcel, which was later reduced to Rs 25. The amount is shrunk to Rs 15, they said. “This small amount for 12-hour work is injustice,” said Aakash Kumar, a delivery boy.

Most delivery boys feel the new pay structure would add a financial burden on them. Rinku, who worked in the Ghaziabad region, said he earned around Rs 25,000 per month. His income would dip to around 75% with the new pay policy.

A Blinkit spokesperson said, “We have introduced a new payout structure. This is an opt-in exercise, and our teams are on the ground to answer any question from the partners.”

