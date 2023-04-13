Ukraine to allow Indian med students to sit for exam from India

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 20,000 Indian medical students who were studying in Ukraine before the outbreak of conflict with Russia on February 24, 2022, will be allowed to take the Unified Qualification Exam in the country of their domicile.

This was announced during the recent visit of Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova to Delhi. “Many students like me who were studying in Ukraine moved out to various universities — in Georgia, Russia and in countries closer to Ukraine. But for those who haven’t yet decided how to complete their degree, this would be great news,’’ said Arman, who was in his third year of Medicine in Kharkhiv. He is moving to Georgia.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is seeking India’s support in humanitarian assistance. “During the interaction that Dzhaparova had with Secretary (West) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), there were discussions on extending more humanitarian aid, among other issues,’’ according to the MEA.

India has already provided humanitarian assistance in the form of medicines and medical equipment and has spoken about providing school buses. Ukraine is seeking India’s help in rebuilding infrastructure.

During her interaction with MoS for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, Dzhaparova handed over a letter from President Zelenskyy addressed to PM Narendra Modi.

The Ukrainian minister said the main objective of her visit was to re-establish ties and further cooperation with India. She also said that she hoped India would take a fair view of the war as Ukraine was a victim.

