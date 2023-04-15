Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Excise 'scam': Court fixes April 24 for cognisance of ED's supplementary charge sheet 

In its nearly 2000-page charge sheet, the agency has included the statement of witnesses and accused persons as well as e-mails and other data.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court will consider on April 24 whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's second supplementary charge sheet in the excise policy scam case naming three individuals and five companies.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is currently in judicial custody in the case.

Special Judge MK Nagpal on Saturday fixed April 24 for arguments on the point of cognisance of ED's second supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent of a charge sheet) filed against Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra and five companies, Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta told the court.

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the role of the accused named in the ECIR (ED version of FIR) and other persons on various allegations, he informed the court.

The anti-money laundering agency, which arrested Sisodia, is yet to charge-sheet him.

In its nearly 2000-page charge sheet, the agency has included the statement of witnesses and accused persons as well as e-mails and other data.

During the arguments on Sisodia's bail application, the ED has told the court the investigation is at a crucial stage and it has found fresh evidence of his complicity.

The court is scheduled to hear further arguments on Sisodia's bail plea on April 18.

The court had earlier dismissed his bail application in the corruption case related to the alleged excise scam that is being probed by the CBI.

