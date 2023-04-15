Home Cities Delhi

Delhi liquor scam: Efforts being made to trample AAP, says Kejriwal on CBI summons

The AAP supremo underlined that the excise policy, which is the centre of attention, is an excellent policy and is doing well in Punjab where the party is in power.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media after being summoned by the CBI in the Excise policy case, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the AAP has emerged as a ray of hope for the country and that is the reason why efforts are being made to trample it.

In his first reaction after being served a notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear before it in connection with the excise policy case, Kejriwal said he will appear before the agency on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said no other party has been targeted in the last 75 years as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"...That is because the AAP has given hope to people that it would eradicate poverty and make them educated. They want to trample this hope by targeting us," he said.

The AAP supremo underlined that the excise policy, which is the centre of attention, is an excellent policy and is doing well in Punjab where the party is in power.

Accusing the CBI and the ED of filing false affidavits, he said they are alleging that his former deputy Manish Sisodia destroyed 14 phones, but the "reality is different".

"Out of these, four phones are with the ED and one is with the CBI. Most of the other phones are active and being used by volunteers. The CBI and the ED know this. They are filing false affidavits in court," he alleged.

Kejriwal further said that it has been alleged that a bribe of Rs 100 crore was taken, but he asked where was the money.

"More than 400 raids were conducted...where is the money? It was said that money was used in the Goa elections. They questioned every Goa vendor whom we had employed, but could not find anything. The question is not about corruption in the excise policy," he asserted.

The Delhi chief minister added that he was told that "his number would be next" after he had spoken about corruption in the state assembly last month.

Later in a tweet, he said, "We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts."

