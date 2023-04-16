Home Cities Delhi

BJP has 'instructed' CBI to arrest me, will honestly answer questions posed by agency: CM Kejriwal

In a five-minute video message on Twitter, Kejriwal said he would truthfully and honestly answer questions posed by the CBI in the excise case as he has nothing to hide.

Published: 16th April 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, partys Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha addresses a press conference just before his CBI visit, in New Delhi.| Parveen Negi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of his appearance before the CBI, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the BJP might have ordered the probe agency to arrest him and said they are "very powerful and can send anyone to jail".

"I have been summoned by CBI today and I will give all the answers with honesty. These people are very powerful. They can send anyone to jail, it does not matter if that person has committed any crime or not," the AAP leader said.

"Since yesterday, all of their leaders are screaming at top of their voices that Kejriwal will be arrested and I think BJP has instructed CBI also that Kejriwal should be arrested.

If BJP has given an order, then who is CBI? CBI is going to arrest me," he said.

He also asserted that he can sacrifice his life for the country "I love the country and Bharat Mata, can sacrifice my life for the country," he added.

Kejriwal is set to appear before the CBI on Sunday in connection with the excise policy case and will be accompanied to the agency's office by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and cabinet colleagues.

He is being summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the excise policy case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26.

Sisodia was last month arrested by the ED.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was later scrapped.

Officials said the CBI may also quiz Kejriwal on the statements of other accused where they have indicated the manner in which policy was allegedly influenced to favour some liquor businessmen and the 'South liquor lobby'.

In addition, the agency may also seek his role in the formulation of the excise policy and his knowledge about alleged influence being cast by the traders and 'South lobby' members, the officials said.

Kejriwal may also be asked if he was involved in the formulation of the policy before it was given approval, they said.

