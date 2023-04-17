Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police get 250 new cars for better mobility

According to the officials, the vehicles will be deployed strategically across the capital to ensure swifter mobility of the police besides improving its visibility and enhancing the efficiency.

L-G VK Saxena flags off the newly-procured vehicles from Baansera on the banks of river Yamuna, near Sarai Kale Khan, on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena on Sunday flagged off 250 Delhi Police vehicles that will add to the force’s mobility amid ever-increasing operational requirements, officials said. The newly procured vehicles, which included 100 Maruti Suzuki Ertigas and 150 Mahinda Boleros, were flagged off from Baansera, a lush green asset created on the banks of the Yamuna near Sarai Kale Khan.

“The 250 vehicles including 100 Maruti Ertiga and 150 Bolero cars flagged off is the first tranche of 850 Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) fleet approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to supplement the existing motor vehicles fleet of Delhi Police,” said officials.  

The L-G House said that the MHA approved the procurement of 850 Light Motor Vehicles as ‘fresh authorization’ for Delhi Police to supplement its existing motor vehicle fleet. “The newly procured vehicles of Delhi Police will add significantly to the efficiency and mobility of the city’s police force in wake of the ever-increasing operational requirements,” it added.

According to the officials, the vehicles will be deployed strategically across the capital to ensure swifter mobility of the police besides improving its visibility and enhancing efficiency. “The fleet added is the first tranche of the 850 vehicles that comprise 300 Ertigas, 200 Boleros, 100 Mahindra Scorpios and 250 Toyota Innovas. The remaining vehicles will be added gradually,” they said.

