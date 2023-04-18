Home Cities Delhi

1,017 new Covid cases, positivity rate soars to 32.25 per cent in Delhi

With the new cases, Delhi's Covid tally climbed to 20,24,244. Four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,567, the health department bulletin stated.

Published: 18th April 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

The move comes amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city on Monday logged 1,017 Covid cases, while the positivity rate jumped to 32.25 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

With the new cases, Delhi's Covid tally climbed to 20,24,244. Four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,567, the health department bulletin stated. Of the latest fatalities, Covid was the primary cause of death in two cases, it stated. According to the bulletin, fresh cases emerged out of 3,153 tests conducted the previous day.

Delhi on Sunday logged 1,634 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 29.68 per cent and three deaths. On Saturday, the city recorded 1,396 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent. Mock drills were conducted at Delhi hospitals on April 11 to ascertain their preparedness to tackle Covid.

