‘Bomb inside my bag:’ Man loses cool over frisking, not allowed to board flight

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: What makes many lose their cool during airport check-in lines? Rare is a flyer that has not undergone torturous frisking at multiple access points. One such person was Shiv, who said to the security personnel that he had a bomb in his bag.

On April 11 Shiv reached IGI Airport to take a flight of Go First Airlines (G8-157) for Bagdogra in West Bengal.

Shiv got so agitated during a random security check by the airline staff that he told them of having a bomb inside his bag. According to a complaint lodged by the airline staff, the passenger got irritated when he was asked to open his bag for checking purposes during a mandatory secondary ladder point check.

“Our staff again politely asked him if he was carrying any prohibited article, however, he got further agitated and said that there is a bomb inside,” the FIR of the incident, exclusively accessed by this newspaper, read.

The airline staff then followed the standard operating procedure and the passenger was disallowed from boarding the plane. The CISF staff was then informed and when they were approaching the passenger, he yet again allegedly created a nuisance at the boarding gate and even threatened the airline staff saying that he would get them fired.

“The passenger was then offloaded along with his checked-in baggage and he was escorted to the local police station,” the complaint read. The police then registered a case against the accused passenger under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a probe into the incident.

On the last day of the year 2022, Delhi Airport received a series of messages on its official Twitter account pertaining to a bomb threat; however, later it too turned out to be a hoax message. Soon after receiving the threat messages, all the concerned airport authorities were alerted and the alleged account was then continuously monitored.



