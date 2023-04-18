Home Cities Delhi

‘Bomb inside my bag:’ Man loses cool over frisking, not allowed to board flight

What makes many lose their cool during airport check in lines? Rare is a flyer that has not undergone a torturous frisking at multiple access points.

Published: 18th April 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

IGI Airport

Delhi's IGI Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  What makes many lose their cool during airport check-in lines? Rare is a flyer that has not undergone torturous frisking at multiple access points. One such person was Shiv, who said to the security personnel that he had a bomb in his bag.

On April 11 Shiv reached IGI Airport to take a flight of Go First Airlines (G8-157) for Bagdogra in West Bengal.

Shiv got so agitated during a random security check by the airline staff that he told them of having a bomb inside his bag. According to a complaint lodged by the airline staff, the passenger got irritated when he was asked to open his bag for checking purposes during a mandatory secondary ladder point check. 

“Our staff again politely asked him if he was carrying any prohibited article, however, he got further agitated and said that there is a bomb inside,” the FIR of the incident, exclusively accessed by this newspaper, read.

The airline staff then followed the standard operating procedure and the passenger was disallowed from boarding the plane. The CISF staff was then informed and when they were approaching the passenger, he yet again allegedly created a nuisance at the boarding gate and even threatened the airline staff saying that he would get them fired.

“The passenger was then offloaded along with his checked-in baggage and he was escorted to the local police station,” the complaint read. The police then registered a case against the accused passenger under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a probe into the incident.

On the last day of the year 2022, Delhi Airport received a series of messages on its official Twitter account pertaining to a bomb threat; however, later it too turned out to be a hoax message. Soon after receiving the threat messages, all the concerned airport authorities were alerted and the alleged account was then continuously monitored. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IGI Airport
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp