Four years on, heat action plan yet to see light of day in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Most parts of India are expected to see above-normal temperatures and more heatwave days this summer season but the national capital is yet to implement a heat action plan (HAP), four years after the Centre recommended it to do so.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that the government is “holding discussions with experts and a heatwave action plan will be prepared if something concrete emerges”. HAPs are the primary policy response to economically damaging and life-threatening heat waves.

They prescribe a number of activities, disaster responses and post-heatwave response measures to decrease the impact of heatwaves. Heatwave conditions persisted in parts of Delhi for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Greenpeace India has also written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to publish a heat action plan by May 7 after consultations with all stakeholders. The environmental NGO said heatwaves adversely impact thousands of outdoor or construction workers, the elderly and newborns in the capital.

“HAPs have proven effective in several regions across India, making the lack of action from the Delhi government concerning. With a population of over 18 million, including 11 million people in the informal sector and many migrants from climate-sensitive areas, it is imperative that the Delhi government takes immediate action to release the HAP and protect vulnerable populations from the impacts of heat waves,” Avinash Chanchal, Campaign Manager of Greenpeace India, said.

