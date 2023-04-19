Kanjhawala case to be taken up by sessions court 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A metropolitan magistrate on Tuesday committed to sessions court the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital on New Year Day.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal sent the case to the sessions court after noting that the process related to the scrutiny of documents in the charge sheet was complete. The Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) divides criminal trials into sessions trial and magistrate trials with the former trying serious offences. If an offence is triable exclusively by the sessions court, the magistrate commits the case to it after taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on April 21. The magisterial court had taken cognisance of the 800-page charge sheet in the case on April 10.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR against four occupants of the car for the offence of murder, while all seven accused were booked for the offences of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, harbouring offender, common intention and false information with an intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.

NEW DELHI: A metropolitan magistrate on Tuesday committed to sessions court the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital on New Year Day. Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal sent the case to the sessions court after noting that the process related to the scrutiny of documents in the charge sheet was complete. The Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) divides criminal trials into sessions trial and magistrate trials with the former trying serious offences. If an offence is triable exclusively by the sessions court, the magistrate commits the case to it after taking cognisance of the charge sheet. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on April 21. The magisterial court had taken cognisance of the 800-page charge sheet in the case on April 10.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Delhi Police had filed an FIR against four occupants of the car for the offence of murder, while all seven accused were booked for the offences of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, harbouring offender, common intention and false information with an intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.