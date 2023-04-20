Delhi HC orders websites to stop publishing fake news about Aaradhya Bachchan's health

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, restrained several Youtube channels from publishing some objectionable videos of Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of actors Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which were circulating fake news about the 11-year-old’s health.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

along with her daughter Aaradhya

Bachchan

"Every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect whether he/she is a child of a celebrity or a commoner. Circulating information with respect to the mental and physical health of children is completely impermissible in law, Justice C Hari Shankar observed while stopping the circulation of fake news. Defendants are completely restrained from disseminating on any platform available across the internet relating to the mental or physical health of the plaintiff (Aaradhya)," the judge ordered while issuing notice on the plea.

The high court also asked Google to reveal the identity of the defendant's YouTube channels to immediately take steps to deactivate the URLs of these channels.

Further, the Central government was also directed by the court to block access to all the content as well as to any other similar videos or clips containing similar content.

Petitioners Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were approaching the court to stop various YouTube channels and unknown people from publishing content that tarnished their image.

As per the minor's petition, "The defendants' sole motivation is to unlawfully profit from the reputation of the Bachchan family, irrespective of the damage-causing to the plaintiffs and their family members."

The matter will be further heard on July 13.



NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, restrained several Youtube channels from publishing some objectionable videos of Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of actors Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which were circulating fake news about the 11-year-old’s health. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan "Every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect whether he/she is a child of a celebrity or a commoner. Circulating information with respect to the mental and physical health of children is completely impermissible in law, Justice C Hari Shankar observed while stopping the circulation of fake news. Defendants are completely restrained from disseminating on any platform available across the internet relating to the mental or physical health of the plaintiff (Aaradhya)," the judge ordered while issuing notice on the plea. The high court also asked Google to reveal the identity of the defendant's YouTube channels to immediately take steps to deactivate the URLs of these channels.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Further, the Central government was also directed by the court to block access to all the content as well as to any other similar videos or clips containing similar content. Petitioners Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were approaching the court to stop various YouTube channels and unknown people from publishing content that tarnished their image. As per the minor's petition, "The defendants' sole motivation is to unlawfully profit from the reputation of the Bachchan family, irrespective of the damage-causing to the plaintiffs and their family members." The matter will be further heard on July 13.