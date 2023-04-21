40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Home Cities Delhi

"The injured woman was rushed to Max Hospital in Saket. As of now, her condition is said to be stable," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Published: 21st April 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:06 PM

Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times here at a local court in the national capital on Friday by a man with whom she was undergoing a legal battle in a case of cheating.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the incident of firing was reported at Saket Court in south Delhi around 10.30 am. The injured woman, identified as Radha, a resident of southwest Delhi, received three bullet injuries -- two in the abdomen and one in the hand.

"The injured woman was rushed to Max Hospital in Saket. As of now, her condition is said to be stable," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said. She informed that the accused man has been identified. Multiple teams have been constituted and activated to nab the suspect at the earliest.

"The accused man had filed a case of cheating against the victim woman Radha and an Advocate named Rajendra Jha. The hearing of their case was scheduled today at Saket Court," the DCP said.

WATCH |


As per an eyewitness, the accused man, whose identity is yet to be revealed by the cops, fired at least 4-5 rounds of which three hit the victim woman. Soon after firing the shots, he escaped from the Court premises.

Saket Court

According to the FIR lodged last year in November by the accused against the victim woman Radha and Advocate Rajendra Jha, which was exclusively accessed by TNIE, the accused had alleged that the duo had defrauded and grossly cheated him for an amount of Rs 25 lakh.

The FIR at that time was registered under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The senior police official further said that the situation is normal at the Saket Court. As of now, there is no law and order issue. However, lawyers across the Capital are 'extremely angry' over the deteriorating security situation inside Court premises.

North Delhi Lawyer’s Association Secretary General Vineet Jindal told TNIE that repeated incidents of firing in Delhi Courts are scaring litigants, Advocates, and even Judges. "This kind of life-threatening incidents are also having a negative impact on the Judicial system," he said.

