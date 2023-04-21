BJP urges Delhi L-G to probe Rs 50 crore ‘Ayurveda scam’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP has accused the AAP government of a Rs 50 crore scam related to Ayurveda medicines and has urged the L-G to investigate the matter. According to BJP leader Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, the Union government had launched a pilot project in April 2021 to provide Ayurveda medicines to the beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme.

A panel of 23 Ayurveda institutions was formed for this project, but it was only meant to be a trial basis for one year. “For this, a panel of 23 Ayurveda institutions was formed. It was clearly stated that this panel is being made only on a trial basis for one year. The Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of Delhi also recognized this panel as an AYUSH Health Care Institution for OPD and IPD,” said Bidhuri.

However, Bidhuri claims that even after the panel was scrapped on March 31st, the Director General of Health Services (DGEHS) Government of Delhi continued to give benefits to these 23 Ayurveda institutions and passing their bills worth crores.

“When the secrets of this rigging of the Health Department of the Delhi Government started to open, then suddenly an order was issued on March 10, 2023, and it was said that this panel is being abolished from March 13,” Bidhuri claimed.

Bidhuri alleged that this strategy was devised by Dr Neeraj Kumar, Senior Medical Officer, who is closely associated with former Health Ministers Dr Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. He has requested Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to investigate the matter and find out how the government exchequer was looted in the name of Ayurveda in Delhi.

‘Centre scrapped project but city kept on with it’

