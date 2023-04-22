A leaf from nature

Rupam Jain By

Express News Service

It’s the season of Spring Summer drops. Upping the game this season are masters of minimalism, designer duo Abraham & Thakore with their latest Spring Summer ’23 Collection that draws inspiration from botanical illustrations of leaves and other natural elements. Aptly titled Spike of Life, the collection is imbued with a deep connection to nature, which started with the humble leaf.

“Nature has always been an inspiration,” says David Abraham, adding, “Through the collection, the leaf develops, it grows into a flower, plays with geometric elements, flirts with festive dots.”

This season, the brand focuses on exploring classic garment shapes and updating them with fresh proportions that speak to the current zeitgeist. Abraham says, “At Abraham & Thakore, we believe that one builds a wardrobe over years. Every new collection builds on a narrative from earlier seasons so that the different styles in different collections continue to develop a narrative.”

Spike of Life features a cohesive selection of ready-to-wear pieces that can be mixed and matched to create effortless day-to-night looks. From sleek separates to coordinated ensembles, each piece is versatile. The fabrics used range from cotton, silk, Tencel, and linen blends to handwoven fabrics that include double ikat, silk cotton from Maheshwar, and specially woven Tencel x cotton blends.

With this collection, the brand has tried to recreate nature’s candid beauty with gentle strokes of luxurious fabrics and soft colours. As the botanical exploration deepens, craft innovations develop alongside traditional weaves; and modern technologies sit side by side. For instance, the art of Jamdani, which is used to create invigorating flora and fauna, is found in dialogue with computerised digital printing.

The collection is both practical and fun to wear! “Tunics and trousers, dresses and jackets, saris, and scarves are the basics for a ready-to-wear wardrobe that flows effortlessly. We’ve also designed a focused selection of evening wear as a component of the collection, appropriate for warm weather occasions. The collection presents a unified approach to dressing with a ready-to-wear collection of separates and coordinates to take you from day to night,” the designer shares.

The luxe fabrics have further been beautified with the incorporation of techniques such as patchwork, block printing, crewel work, hand embroidery, and applique to create contemporary graphic elements.

The colour palette ranges from soft khakis and creams to shades of coral, lemon, citrus, and soft blues inspired by the natural beauty of the sea, evoking a sense of tranquillity. This is juxtaposed with pieces in black and white.

This edit apart, the designer duo has already started work on their Autumn Winter 23/24 “which is designed in strong, warm colours with a festive outlook to reflect the season. We have designed exclusive silk ikats from Andhra and special brocades from Benares. For the first time, we will also be introducing a stylish module of knitwear separates for women.”

From Rs 7,000 to Rs 28,000. Available online.

It’s the season of Spring Summer drops. Upping the game this season are masters of minimalism, designer duo Abraham & Thakore with their latest Spring Summer ’23 Collection that draws inspiration from botanical illustrations of leaves and other natural elements. Aptly titled Spike of Life, the collection is imbued with a deep connection to nature, which started with the humble leaf. “Nature has always been an inspiration,” says David Abraham, adding, “Through the collection, the leaf develops, it grows into a flower, plays with geometric elements, flirts with festive dots.” This season, the brand focuses on exploring classic garment shapes and updating them with fresh proportions that speak to the current zeitgeist. Abraham says, “At Abraham & Thakore, we believe that one builds a wardrobe over years. Every new collection builds on a narrative from earlier seasons so that the different styles in different collections continue to develop a narrative.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Spike of Life features a cohesive selection of ready-to-wear pieces that can be mixed and matched to create effortless day-to-night looks. From sleek separates to coordinated ensembles, each piece is versatile. The fabrics used range from cotton, silk, Tencel, and linen blends to handwoven fabrics that include double ikat, silk cotton from Maheshwar, and specially woven Tencel x cotton blends. With this collection, the brand has tried to recreate nature’s candid beauty with gentle strokes of luxurious fabrics and soft colours. As the botanical exploration deepens, craft innovations develop alongside traditional weaves; and modern technologies sit side by side. For instance, the art of Jamdani, which is used to create invigorating flora and fauna, is found in dialogue with computerised digital printing. The collection is both practical and fun to wear! “Tunics and trousers, dresses and jackets, saris, and scarves are the basics for a ready-to-wear wardrobe that flows effortlessly. We’ve also designed a focused selection of evening wear as a component of the collection, appropriate for warm weather occasions. The collection presents a unified approach to dressing with a ready-to-wear collection of separates and coordinates to take you from day to night,” the designer shares. The luxe fabrics have further been beautified with the incorporation of techniques such as patchwork, block printing, crewel work, hand embroidery, and applique to create contemporary graphic elements. The colour palette ranges from soft khakis and creams to shades of coral, lemon, citrus, and soft blues inspired by the natural beauty of the sea, evoking a sense of tranquillity. This is juxtaposed with pieces in black and white. This edit apart, the designer duo has already started work on their Autumn Winter 23/24 “which is designed in strong, warm colours with a festive outlook to reflect the season. We have designed exclusive silk ikats from Andhra and special brocades from Benares. For the first time, we will also be introducing a stylish module of knitwear separates for women.” From Rs 7,000 to Rs 28,000. Available online.