Complete desilting work before monsoon: Delhi PWD Minister

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

drain

Representational photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Friday directed officials of the department to complete the desilting of drains before the monsoon season, and sought a weekly report from them. The PWD said it was working to create a proper infrastructure by identifying various waterlogging hotspots in the capital so as to prevent the problem during heavy rains.

To take stock of the department’s preparations, Atishi held a review meeting with the officials on Friday, it said. She directed the officials to ensure that a system is in place to prevent waterlogging before the monsoon so that no inconvenience is caused to the public, the statement said.

“The desilting work of the drains should be completed within the stipulated timeline, and its report should be submitted on a weekly basis. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to working towards freeing Delhi from waterlogging,” Atishi said.

The PWD has identified 165 waterlogging spots and five hotspots across Delhi and is fully prepared to tackle the waterlogging problem in these areas, she added. The five waterlogging hotspots are -- New Rohtak Road, under the Zakira Nagar Flyover, the Loni Road roundabout, near the Jahangirpuri Metro Station and the Karala Kanjhawala Road.

Various measures have been taken by the Delhi Jal Board to prevent waterlogging in these areas. These include increasing the capacity of existing pump houses, drain modification and constructing new drains.
As part of its preparations, the PWD has installed 128 pump houses, which have over 700 pumps.

Eleven pump houses are fully automatic and start operating as soon as the water level rises, according to the statement. During the monsoon season, PWD will also deploy its mobile pump units, if necessary, the statement added.

Comments

