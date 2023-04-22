Delhi CM suggests AAP councilor as MCD presiding officer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the name of senior AAP councillor Mukesh Goyal as the presiding officer for the mayoral polls in the MCD.

He said the file on the presiding officer appointment has been sent for approval to L-G V K Saxena. “Mayor election is due on April 26. I approved the name of Mukesh Goyal, the senior-most councillor as presiding officer for the session to elect a mayor and deputy mayor. The decision is binding on the L-G unless he decides to refer the matter to the President,” he said.

Officials confirmed that the file has been received but said Saxena is yet to take a decision.

The Delhi BJP, however, said it was “regrettable” that the chief minister was trying to “mislead” the public even on the issue of constitutional arrangements like the appointment of the presiding officer for mayoral elections.

In February, a row erupted with the AAP dispensation opposing Saxena’s decision to appoint BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer. The government had sent names of some councillors, including that of Goyal, to the L-G for appointment as presiding officer in February but it was rejected.

