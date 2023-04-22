Home Cities Delhi

Five cyber frauds busted in pan-India operations in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi Police has busted a gang of cyber crooks who used to cheat people in a planned and systematic way by exploiting them in process of achieving handsome returns on their investment schemes.

As many as five people, identified as  Kanav Bamotra (30), Raman Dogra (52), Shakti Singh Manhas (38), Santosh M alias Manju (41) and Sagar Mondal (26), were arrested by the police. The gang was being operated by a lady known as “Madam” from Dubai.

Sharing details, DCP (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said initially, a case in the matter was registered on the complaint of one of the investors from Rohini, New Delhi in which he alleged of being cheated to the tune of Rs 95 Lakhs (approx) on the pretext of “options trading” through an online trading exchange website.

“He was befriended by a so-called foreigner lady on the pretext of knowing about Indian culture and during online chatting, she gave access to her online trading account to the complainant to lure him to invest in a very lucrative business of online trading in an exclusive and privileged group of investors,” the DCP said.

The complainant further alleged that he was promised handsome returns on his investment and initially he was shown to earn profit in his account and was further induced to invest more money before being eligible for withdrawing the accumulated funds. However, all his funds vanished later on as the same was withdrawn by the perpetrators through an App.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the cheated amount went into three bank accounts viz. ICICI Bank, Jammu, ICICI Bank, West Imphal, Manipur and YES Bank, New Delhi. “It was confirmed that one important node of the network lies in Jammu. We even identified a few suspects who were procuring mule bank accounts, managing such accounts and rotating the cheated amount through these accounts to have their shares in the proceeds of crime,” the official said.

