Home Cities Delhi

G20: Artists create masterpiece from scrap at Delhi park        

At first glance, one may find it difficult to fathom that the motorcycle parts, springs and roads lying around the park can be turned into a “masterpiece”.

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Representative photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Surrounded by scrap metal at a G20 park here, artists engrossed in transforming them into incredible sculptures of national birds and animals of the Group of 20 nations are sure to amaze spectators with their artwork.

At first glance, one may find it difficult to fathom that the motorcycle parts, springs and roads lying around the park can be turned into a “masterpiece”. “But wait till you see the final product,” says an artist from Bihar.

“You might have seen small sculptures made up of nuts and bolts. But what I am making will look even more beautiful,” said Sujith, who was busy creating a red-crowned crane from China.

According to an official, the sculptors of Indian peacock, American bison, Brazilian jaguar, red-crowned crane from China, Saudi Arabian camel, Korean magpie, Australian emu, Canadian gray jay, Russian brown bear and Mexican golden eagle are being created at the park located in Delhi’s upmarket Shanti Path and Ring Road junction. 

The art pieces for the G20 park have been conceptualised, designed and curated by a team of renowned national-level artists with experience in waste-to-wonder projects. Each piece will be handcrafted and well-finished to demonstrate that waste can be converted to wonder. 

In the end, each piece will be firmly installed on a base platform to prevent theft or mishandling.
An information plate indicating the birds and animals, their picture and their significance in the concerned G20 country, will also be set up. The details of the artists who have come here from different parts of India will also be displayed in the park being developed on the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.
This artwork exercise is one of the various programmes organised under India’s ongoing G20 presidency, which will continue until November 30. 

“It is with this goal that India has proposed to develop a G20 park in New Delhi to symbolise ‘togetherness on the path of development’,” said the official. 

The G20 comprises 19 countries namely, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States, and the European Union. These member nations represent around 85 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 park masterpiece
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp