Satya Pal Malik in Delhi police station, 'not arrested'

Meanwhile, Delhi police denied reports of Satya Pal Malik's arrest and added that he had turned up at the police station "of his own volition".

Published: 22nd April 2023 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 03:42 PM

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Satya Pal Malik (Photo | PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday visited a police station in Delhi triggering speculations about his possible arrest. There were reports that his supporters were arrested. 

He had apparently visited the station after police permission was denied for organising a meeting in a park near his home.

A report quoting sources said that Malik visited the police station after cops objected to a meeting organised in a park near his home. Following this, Malik and representatives of farmers' outfits and village bodies from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, who had come for the meeting, went to the police station apparently in connection with their demand for holding the meeting.

Meanwhile, Delhi police denied reports of Satya Pal Malik's arrest and added that he had turned up at the police station "of his own volition".

The development comes a day after he was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with his claims that he was offered Rs 300-crore bribe to clear two files during his stint in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lately, he claimed in an interview that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to keep mum on alleged lapses on part of the Ministry of Home Affairs following the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. 

